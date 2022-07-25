Sweet Cream is a rare Sativa leaning hybrid cross of the Nepali OG x Appalachia strains. Woody with a syrupy-lemon and butter-cream nose, its terpene profile emits a strong warning to any would-be consumers; a sugar high will follow. Energetic and creative, the effects from these green and grape-shaped buds are inspired and relaxing. Calm the mind, infuse the spirit, euphoria is one toke away.