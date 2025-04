Indulge in the deep, rich flavors of Sweet Plum, an Indica badder that’s as smooth as it is satisfying. With luscious dark fruit notes and a velvety finish, this strain is the perfect way to wind down and savor the moment. Its seductive, dessert-like profile lingers on the palate, delivering a luxuriously smooth experience with every hit. Whether you're capping off the night or simply treating yourself, Sweet Plum is your invitation to pure, flavorful relaxation.

