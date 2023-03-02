Sweet Tea Top Shelf Flower is a three-way Hybrid cross between Alcatraz OG, California Orange, and The Dude. A sweet and citrusy flower, the buds are typically dense, trichome-loaded, and have a bright green complexion with wild orange pistils. An uplifting and euphoric strain, its effects are known for cultivating a tranquil sense of focus and mindfulness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.