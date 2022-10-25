About this product
WCC’s Sweetiez Live Resin Cartridge is not as innocent as it may sound. Extracted from a phenotype of the Sweetiez cultivar, the flavor in this 1-gram 510-tank expresses a sweet and spicy arc that ranges from ginger and honey to lemon and full-blown OG gas. A discreet and convenient form of on-the-go dabbing for the modern-day consumer, its effect creates a euphoric, feel-good mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
