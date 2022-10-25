WCC’s Sweetiez Live Resin Cartridge is not as innocent as it may sound. Extracted from a phenotype of the Sweetiez cultivar, the flavor in this 1-gram 510-tank expresses a sweet and spicy arc that ranges from ginger and honey to lemon and full-blown OG gas. A discreet and convenient form of on-the-go dabbing for the modern-day consumer, its effect creates a euphoric, feel-good mindset.