Maple Barz from WCC is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that was cultivated from unspecified genetics. While the lineage may be a bit murky, its phenotypes are plainly evident. The strain produces chunky, large flowers with tons of trichs and a multitude of colors. A wake-n-bake treat with a sugary nose, and similar flavor profile, the taste is a mash-up of cake dough, skunk, earth, and sweet maple. Maple Barz is the perfect smoke for those seeking a relaxing yet motivational smoke any time of the day or night.



* West Coast Cure™ CUREflower is tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.