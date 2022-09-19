About this product
WCC’s Tequila Sunrise Hybrid flower — all “Sunrise” ... no hangover! A 50/50 Hybrid strain with phantom genetics, the phenotype from this sun-grown batch expresses densely knuckled buds, purple and green calyx, and copious amounts of sticky ripe trichomes. Perfectly cured and reeking of strong citrus blossoms and spice, the buds have a unique undertone of zesty earth. Whether you're watching the sunrise, avoiding the midday heat, or watching it set, this boutique cultivar leaves you feeling mentally refreshed and physically agile.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
