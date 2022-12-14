WCC’s Tequila Sunrise Hybrid flower — all “Sunrise” ... no hangover! A 50/50 Hybrid strain with phantom genetics, the phenotype from this sun-grown batch expresses densely knuckled buds, purple and green calyx, and copious amounts of sticky ripe trichomes. Perfectly cured and reeking of strong citrus blossoms and spice, the buds have a unique undertone of zesty earth. Whether you're watching the sunrise, avoiding the midday heat, or watching it set, this boutique cultivar leaves you feeling mentally refreshed and physically agile.