THC Bomb Live Resin Cartridge: On a scale of Molotov’s to Nukes, THC Bomb is a whole-plant, full-spectrum “Mother of all Bombs”! A one-gram tank of Hybrid oil, THC Bomb’s shallot-like flavor, and explosive effect hit the palate and head like a potent dab from your favorite rig. Able to detonate volatile human traits with a single pull, THC Bomb converts belligerent boredom into peaceful creativity.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.