THC Bomb Live Resin Cartridge: On a scale of Molotov’s to Nukes, THC Bomb is a whole-plant, full-spectrum “Mother of all Bombs”! A one-gram tank of Hybrid oil, THC Bomb’s shallot-like flavor, and explosive effect hit the palate and head like a potent dab from your favorite rig. Able to detonate volatile human traits with a single pull, THC Bomb converts belligerent boredom into peaceful creativity.

