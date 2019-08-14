West Coast Cure
The Soap - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
The Soap is a hybrid cross of Animal Mintz and Kush Mintz, and represents a collaborative effort between Cookies and Seed Junky Genetics. The Soap’s aroma has a gassy nose with notes of floral, perfume, vanilla and mint. The taste is sweet with the vanilla and mint coming through strongest and leaving a nice menthol finish on your tongue. The flowers are lime green and glistening with sticky trichomes. A great daytime smoke due to its stress reducing qualities, this strain comes highly recommended.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
