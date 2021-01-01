The Soap is a hybrid cross of Animal Mintz and Kush Mintz, and represents a collaborative effort between Cookies and Seed Junky Genetics. The Soap’s aroma has a gassy nose with notes of floral, perfume, vanilla and mint. The taste is sweet with the vanilla and mint coming through strongest and leaving a nice menthol finish on your tongue. The flowers are lime green and glistening with sticky trichomes. A great daytime smoke due to its stress reducing qualities, this strain comes highly recommended.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.