About this product
The Soap is a hybrid cross of Animal Mintz and Kush Mintz, and represents a collaborative effort between Cookies and Seed Junky Genetics. The Soap’s aroma has a gassy nose with notes of floral, perfume, vanilla and mint. The taste is sweet with the vanilla and mint coming through strongest and leaving a nice menthol finish on your tongue. The flowers are lime green and glistening with sticky trichomes. A great daytime smoke due to its stress reducing qualities, this strain comes highly recommended.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.