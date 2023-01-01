Trainwreck Premium Flower is a classic Sativa cultivar beloved for its potent, cerebral high. A heady cross of Mexican and Thai Sativas crossed with an Afghani Indica, Trainwreck produces a sweet and spicy nose with hints of lemon and pine. Dense and conical-shaped, the buds are light green with peach-colored pistils and are covered in psychoactive trichomes. A perfect choice for those who lack motivation, its high generates a euphoric sense of focused energy. Get hit like a freight train by its mind-bending and potent effect!



Show more