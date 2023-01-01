Trainwreck Premium Flower is a classic Sativa cultivar beloved for its potent, cerebral high. A heady cross of Mexican and Thai Sativas crossed with an Afghani Indica, Trainwreck produces a sweet and spicy nose with hints of lemon and pine. Dense and conical-shaped, the buds are light green with peach-colored pistils and are covered in psychoactive trichomes. A perfect choice for those who lack motivation, its high generates a euphoric sense of focused energy. Get hit like a freight train by its mind-bending and potent effect!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.