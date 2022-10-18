About this product
WCC’s Trainwreck Live Resin Cartridge is a heady Sativa extract that plows through daily stress and motivates action like a runaway freight train. Extracted from a craft phenotype of the Trainwreck cultivar, its full spectrum oil inherits a spicy pine-sol and creamy-lemon profile. Creating a speedy and creative effect, Trainwreck’s active compounds break through rigid walls of procrastination.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
