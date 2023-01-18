WCC's Tres Leches Premium Flower is a Hybrid strain that crosses the creamy and floral genetics of Cookies & Cream x Koolato. Its flower structure expresses tight, conical-shaped colas with dark green nugs, swollen bracts, and milky ripe trichomes. A loud and proud strain, the flowers emit a gassy aroma of cinnamon, citrus, and milk. While its flavor profile offers a soothing hit of citrus and cream with a lavender kicker, its effect creates a lucid state of relaxed creativity.