WCC's Tres Leches Premium Flower is a Hybrid strain that crosses the creamy and floral genetics of Cookies & Cream x Koolato. Its flower structure expresses tight, conical-shaped colas with dark green nugs, swollen bracts, and milky ripe trichomes. A loud and proud strain, the flowers emit a gassy aroma of cinnamon, citrus, and milk. While its flavor profile offers a soothing hit of citrus and cream with a lavender kicker, its effect creates a lucid state of relaxed creativity.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC