Triangle Kush Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning phenotype of OG Kush, a strain that needs no introduction. Noted for its tight flower structure, citrus spice, and gas aroma, its flavor and effect offer the experienced consumer a quintessential Indica experience. A great smoke for those looking for a temporary escape from the daily grind, its high instills a strong sense of balance and harmony.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.