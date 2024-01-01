Triple Scoop Premium Flower is a Sativa-leaning hybrid created from a three-way cross of Super Silver Haze, LA, and Sorbet. This vibrant strain boasts a dense bud structure and an aromatic profile, displaying lively shades of purple and green. Its terpene profile, inherited from its parent strains, delivers a tangy kick with a smooth and satisfying finish. Perfect for those seeking motivation, its stimulating effects are ideal for boosting productivity and keeping you focused throughout the day.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.