Triple Scoop Premium Flower is a Sativa-leaning hybrid created from a three-way cross of Super Silver Haze, LA, and Sorbet. This vibrant strain boasts a dense bud structure and an aromatic profile, displaying lively shades of purple and green. Its terpene profile, inherited from its parent strains, delivers a tangy kick with a smooth and satisfying finish. Perfect for those seeking motivation, its stimulating effects are ideal for boosting productivity and keeping you focused throughout the day.



