Triple Scoop Premium Flower is a Sativa-leaning three-way cross of Super Silver Haze x Grape LA x Sorbet. The flamboyant flower has a dense structure, an aromatic nose, and expresses vibrant shades of purple and green. Its fruit-packed terpene profile–inherited from all three cultivars– provides a blast of tangy citrus, has a sweet berry palate, and enjoys a creamy smooth exhale. Inspiring productivity over procrastination, its stimulating effects help prioritize and motivate the day.

