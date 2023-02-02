Triple Scoop Premium Flower is a Sativa-leaning three-way cross of Super Silver Haze x Grape LA x Sorbet. The flamboyant flower has a dense structure, an aromatic nose, and expresses vibrant shades of purple and green. Its fruit-packed terpene profile–inherited from all three cultivars– provides a blast of tangy citrus, has a sweet berry palate, and enjoys a creamy smooth exhale. Inspiring productivity over procrastination, its stimulating effects help prioritize and motivate the day.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.