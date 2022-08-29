Tropaya Live Resin Cartridge is a 1-gram tank of sweet-n-spicy, Indica-dominant full-spectrum oil. When hit, the 1-gram oil tank delivers a berry and fruit-forward flavor profile. Extracted from the Tropaya strain, a cross of the Tropicana Cookies x Papaya cultivars, the oil from this 1-g cart delivers a cleansing rush of euphoria for the mind, body, and spirit.