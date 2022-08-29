About this product
Tropaya Live Resin Cartridge is a 1-gram tank of sweet-n-spicy, Indica-dominant full-spectrum oil. When hit, the 1-gram oil tank delivers a berry and fruit-forward flavor profile. Extracted from the Tropaya strain, a cross of the Tropicana Cookies x Papaya cultivars, the oil from this 1-g cart delivers a cleansing rush of euphoria for the mind, body, and spirit.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
