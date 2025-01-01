Tropical Lemonade 1g Live Resin CUREbar 2.0 smacks the senses with its quintessential vacation vibe. Crafted from flash-frozen, freshly harvested flowers, the oil in this sativa-dominant CUREbar preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids, ensuring an authentic and vibrant experience. Perfect for the busy and discreet consumer who craves a rich, flavorful, and uplifting high - the oil in this one-gram tank elevates any moment to "vacation" status.



An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility