About this product
Tropical Lemonade 1g Live Resin CUREbar 2.0 smacks the senses with its quintessential vacation vibe. Crafted from flash-frozen, freshly harvested flowers, the oil in this sativa-dominant CUREbar preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids, ensuring an authentic and vibrant experience. Perfect for the busy and discreet consumer who craves a rich, flavorful, and uplifting high - the oil in this one-gram tank elevates any moment to "vacation" status.
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Tropical Lemonade 1g Live Resin CUREbar 2.0 smacks the senses with its quintessential vacation vibe. Crafted from flash-frozen, freshly harvested flowers, the oil in this sativa-dominant CUREbar preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids, ensuring an authentic and vibrant experience. Perfect for the busy and discreet consumer who craves a rich, flavorful, and uplifting high - the oil in this one-gram tank elevates any moment to "vacation" status.
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item