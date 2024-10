WCC's Tropical Lemonade Live Resin Cart captures the essence of summer with every inhale. Crafted from flash-frozen, freshly harvested flowers to preserve its full terpene and cannabinoid profile, this sativa-dominant cartridge delivers a vibrant and authentic experience. Expect a refreshing burst of taste and vigor that truly stands out. Ideal for those seeking a rich, flavorful, and uplifting high, Tropical Lemonade offers a taste of paradise with every pull.

