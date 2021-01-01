About this product

Tropical Pineapple CUREibles by WCC seamlessly creates a tasty collaboration between nature, science, and cannabis edibles. With hints of papaya and mango, this Tropical Pineapple gummy leaves you feeling like you’ve spent a relaxing day on a sandy beach in the Bahamas. Available in packs of three or ten, these delicious THC-infused gummies provide a great way to discreetly relax whether you’re at the beach or in the office.



* West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.