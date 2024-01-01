Experience the pure essence of Tropical Zlushie Premium Flower, where nature's freshest terpenes converge in a Hybrid harmony. A boutique strain—propagated from a three-way cross of Ice Cream Cake, Grape Zkittlez, and Gelato 41—it radiates with the fresh zest of limonene and the lush sweetness of myrcene, highlighted by linalool's floral whispers. Dense, tight, and sticky, TZ creates a rich tapestry of earthy savor.





