Tropical Zlushie Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid extract that offers the consumer an explosion of flavor! A dope extract from a three-way cross of Ice Cream Cake, Grape Zkittlez, and Gelato 41, its dab smacks of a sweet and grapey Ice Cream flavor with a creamy Gelato 41 palate. Like a sultry party for the sense, it delivers that next-level tropical vibe. Smooth, potent, and hella tasty – this ain't your grandma's badder.

