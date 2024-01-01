True OG Premium Flower is a hard-hitting Indica that yields a smooth, intense smoke and blissful high. A popular strain for those with elevated tolerance levels, its genetics express a rich and gassy aroma that produces a pine and pepper flavor. Accentuated by hints of zesty lemon and dank diesel, the high from True OG's frosty nugs creates a relaxed headspace and chill physique. A perfect day-ending strain for winding down with friends, its sublime effects work well for both connoisseurs and newcomers alike.



