True OG Premium Flower is a hard-hitting Indica that yields a smooth, intense smoke and blissful high. A popular strain for those with elevated tolerance levels, its genetics express a rich and gassy aroma that produces a pine and pepper flavor. Accentuated by hints of zesty lemon and dank diesel, the high from True OG's frosty nugs creates a relaxed headspace and chill physique. A perfect day-ending strain for winding down with friends, its sublime effects work well for both connoisseurs and newcomers alike.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.