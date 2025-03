Truth OG Top Shelf Flower offers an Indica high so authentic ... It's like a DNA test for your senses. A tight flower with structural appeal, Truth OG is crafted from the genetic fusion of Triangle Kush, SFV OG Kush, and a back-crossed Chemdog. This carefully curated strain combines the finest traits from its genetic downline, boasting an earthy palette, a zest exhale, and powerful effects. A thought provoking smoke for the seasoned consumer, Truth OG creates a relaxed and harmonious mindset.



