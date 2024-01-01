Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar is a vigorous Sativa-dominant concentrate that instills a distinct cerebral energy. A terpy extract with a pronounced nose, Ultra Jack’s flavor profile smacks of pine, sandalwood, citrus, and sweet chai. The effects provide an energized and euphoric high that works perfectly as a mid-day motivator. An ideal choice for social activities or providing creative inspiration, Ultra Jack melts inhibition and relaxes the ego - allowing for contemplative moments.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

