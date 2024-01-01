Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar is a vigorous Sativa-dominant concentrate that instills a distinct cerebral energy. A terpy extract with a pronounced nose, Ultra Jack’s flavor profile smacks of pine, sandalwood, citrus, and sweet chai. The effects provide an energized and euphoric high that works perfectly as a mid-day motivator. An ideal choice for social activities or providing creative inspiration, Ultra Jack melts inhibition and relaxes the ego - allowing for contemplative moments.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.