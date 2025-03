Unobtainium OG 1g Top Shelf CUREjoint is a heady pre-roll that leans towards the Indica side of the genetic spectrum, with an energizing splash of Sativa. Expertly rolled with top-shelf flower, this joint delivers a potent gassy taste with a robust, earthy finish. Its powerful aroma features a pungent blend of petrol and fresh, aromatic notes. Unobtainium OG is a great smoke… if you can obtain it!

