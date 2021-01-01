West Coast Cure
Unobtainium OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Unobtainium OG is a recently resurrected OG strain that leans towards the Indica side genetic spectrum. Featuring an energizing splash of Sativa, the flavor expresses a potent gassy lemon & pine taste with a robust and lingering earth-finish. Its powerful nose has a pungent blend of petrol and pinesol - which is extremely strong and aromatic. The high THC content leads to a pleasurable body-high, while its Sativa tendencies let your mind drift and lends to creative energy.
Unobtainium OG is a great smoke ... if you can obtain it!
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
