About this product

Unobtainium OG is a recently resurrected OG strain that leans towards the Indica side genetic spectrum. Featuring an energizing splash of Sativa, the flavor expresses a potent gassy lemon & pine taste with a robust and lingering earth-finish. Its powerful nose has a pungent blend of petrol and pinesol - which is extremely strong and aromatic. The high THC content leads to a pleasurable body-high, while its Sativa tendencies let your mind drift and lends to creative energy.



Unobtainium OG is a great smoke ... if you can obtain it!



* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.