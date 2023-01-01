Vanilla Gelato Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of the Jet Fuel Gelato and White Flow cultivars. Bred for potency and flavor, its tightly knuckled buds radiate a complex aroma of creamy sweet vanilla that smacks the olfactory system with the zest of fresh baked goods. A great strain for consumers with stuff to accomplish, its inspired effects create a calm headspace with an organized mindset.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.