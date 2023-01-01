Vanilla Gelato Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of the Jet Fuel Gelato and White Flow cultivars. Bred for potency and flavor, its tightly knuckled buds radiate a complex aroma of creamy sweet vanilla that smacks the olfactory system with the zest of fresh baked goods. A great strain for consumers with stuff to accomplish, its inspired effects create a calm headspace with an organized mindset.

