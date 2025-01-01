About this product
Indulge in a sweet escape with WCC's Vanilla Oranges 1g Live Resin Cart. This sativa-dominant treat offers a delightful balance of sweet and bright notes. Perfect for a refreshing morning pick-me-up, Vanilla Oranges delivers an uplifting headspace that leaves you feeling energized and optimistic. Unwind and enjoy its sunny disposition.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Indulge in a sweet escape with WCC's Vanilla Oranges 1g Live Resin Cart. This sativa-dominant treat offers a delightful balance of sweet and bright notes. Perfect for a refreshing morning pick-me-up, Vanilla Oranges delivers an uplifting headspace that leaves you feeling energized and optimistic. Unwind and enjoy its sunny disposition.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item