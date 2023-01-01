Velvet Cookies Live Resin Badder is a mysterious Hybrid extract produced using a solvent-free process. A flavorful and potent dab, its aroma suggests a sweet clove and earthy profile with hints of vanilla and spice. A thought-provoking dab with a contemplative kicker, its effects create a relaxed and euphoric feeling with an introspective edge.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.