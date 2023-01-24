Venom OG Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant Hybrid created from a potent Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1 cross. Its nugs are dense and forest-green with intertwining peach-colored pistils. This strain emits a heady aroma of earthy skunk, lemon pine, with a strong diesel kicker. The stoney bite from this ominous-sounding strain provides an excellent choice for clearing the head of toxic thought
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.