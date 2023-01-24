Venom OG Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant Hybrid created from a potent Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1 cross. Its nugs are dense and forest-green with intertwining peach-colored pistils. This strain emits a heady aroma of earthy skunk, lemon pine, with a strong diesel kicker. The stoney bite from this ominous-sounding strain provides an excellent choice for clearing the head of toxic thought

Show more