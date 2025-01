Step into the shadows with Venom OG Premium Flower, where power meets mystique in this Indica-dominant cross of Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. Its dense, forest-green nugs are laced with peachy pistils and ripe trichomes that express a bold aroma of earthy skunk, zesty limonene & pinene, with a fierce diesel finish. A vibe-shift smoke with a hit that bites, Venom OG clears the head and allows for sharper focus.

