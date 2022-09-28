Get bit by WCC’s Venom OG Live Resin 1g Cartridge! The elevated effects from these full-spectrum, whole plant, live resin carts deliver a fierce dab-like experience with its complex flavor and relaxing high. Indica dominant oil in a 510-cart, this Venom OG comes loaded with a fresh petrol and pine terpene profile that delivers a smooth and earthy finish. As powerful as it is tasty, a pull from the Venom OG cart provides a relaxing way to check out at the end of a busy day.