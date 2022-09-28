About this product
Get bit by WCC’s Venom OG Live Resin 1g Cartridge! The elevated effects from these full-spectrum, whole plant, live resin carts deliver a fierce dab-like experience with its complex flavor and relaxing high. Indica dominant oil in a 510-cart, this Venom OG comes loaded with a fresh petrol and pine terpene profile that delivers a smooth and earthy finish. As powerful as it is tasty, a pull from the Venom OG cart provides a relaxing way to check out at the end of a busy day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC