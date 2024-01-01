Very Berry Premium Flower is a Sativa cross of Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze. A nectar strain with a creative and uplifting vibe, its ripe terpenes provide a smooth, sweet taste with notes of strawberries and lemons. Densely structured, purple and green with burnt sienna pistils, the buds' effects instill a sense of increased energy and creativity with an overall sense of elevated bliss.

