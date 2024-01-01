Very Berry Premium Flower is a Sativa cross of Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze. A nectar strain with a creative and uplifting vibe, its ripe terpenes provide a smooth, sweet taste with notes of strawberries and lemons. Densely structured, purple and green with burnt sienna pistils, the buds' effects instill a sense of increased energy and creativity with an overall sense of elevated bliss.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.