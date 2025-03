Violet Fog Premium Flower – where your wildest dreams meet one of Mother Nature's best-kept secrets! A lux strain with dense buds and sparkling ripe trichomes, this cultivar was grown with the connoisseur in mind. Propagated from the Indica phenotype of the Grape Gasoline x Khalifa Mints cross, its nose expresses a menthol mix of grapey diesel and skunky violets. Roll it tight and pass a light, its relaxed effects help everyone unite.



