⏰ The alarm’s blaring—it’s time to Wake Yo A$$ Up!
Power up with this iconic sativa trio featuring Blue Dream, Jack Herer, and Pink Lemonade—the ultimate fuel for movers, shakers, and creative risk-takers. Bursting with bold, citrusy, and refreshingly sweet flavors, these diamond-infused Jeffreys are built to keep you sharp, inspired, and ready to conquer the day.
What’s Inside: Blue Dream – Balanced buzz with bright berry notes Jack Herer – Earthy, piney and uplifting Pink Lemonade – Sweet, tart, and straight-up refreshing
Whether you’re soaking in the Cali sun or sparking that next big idea, this pack has your back. Get up, light up, and make it happen.
Wake Yo A$$ Up Pack - Jefferey Infused Joint 1.2g 3 Pack
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.