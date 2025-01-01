⏰ The alarm’s blaring—it’s time to Wake Yo A$$ Up!



Power up with this iconic sativa trio featuring Blue Dream, Jack Herer, and Pink Lemonade—the ultimate fuel for movers, shakers, and creative risk-takers. Bursting with bold, citrusy, and refreshingly sweet flavors, these diamond-infused Jeffreys are built to keep you sharp, inspired, and ready to conquer the day.



What’s Inside:

Blue Dream – Balanced buzz with bright berry notes

Jack Herer – Earthy, piney and uplifting

Pink Lemonade – Sweet, tart, and straight-up refreshing



Whether you’re soaking in the Cali sun or sparking that next big idea, this pack has your back. Get up, light up, and make it happen.



