Deck the halls with WCC’s Warm Cider CUREbar this holiday season! Embrace the cozy and spiced earthiness in this seasonal all-in-one vape, perfect for unwinding after a hectic day. Loaded with a full gram of humulene-rich oil, each pull delivers a smooth and zesty vape that warms you from the inside out. Delivering those fireside vibes with every pull, the Warm Cider CUREbar is your ultimate +1 companion for those festive gatherings.

