Spark up some Thanksgiving cheer with WCC’s Warm Cider Jefferey 5-Pack! These infused .65g minis deliver a bold hit of winter warmth, wrapped in notes of spiced-earthy. Each joint in this festive five-pack provides a smooth, gassy experience that creates a cozy atmosphere reminiscent of a fireside gathering. Ideal for solo sessions or sharing with friends, the Warm Cider mini joints offer a delightful buzz that keeps the holiday spirit alive.

