About this product
Meet Watcha Ma Call It...a special edition Jefferey 3-Pack born from a bold collaboration between West Coast Cure x Haven. This triple threat comes loaded with three 1.2g infused joints—packed with premium whole nug flower, THCa diamonds, kief, and strain-specific terps for a potent, flavor-forward session.
What’s Inside:
Cereal Milk (Hybrid): Creamy, sweet, and balanced for a smooth midday high
Orange Creamsicle (Sativa): Bright, citrusy, and energetic with a creamy exhale
Gelato (Indica): Rich, dessert-like flavor with full-body chill and heavy-lid vibes
It’s the perfect mix of flavor and fire—crafted to be shared or smoked solo from sun-up to lights-out.
Limited Collab with Haven – get it while it’s lit.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
