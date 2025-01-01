Meet Watcha Ma Call It...a special edition Jefferey 3-Pack born from a bold collaboration between West Coast Cure x Haven. This triple threat comes loaded with three 1.2g infused joints—packed with premium whole nug flower, THCa diamonds, kief, and strain-specific terps for a potent, flavor-forward session.

What’s Inside:

Cereal Milk (Hybrid): Creamy, sweet, and balanced for a smooth midday high

Orange Creamsicle (Sativa): Bright, citrusy, and energetic with a creamy exhale

Gelato (Indica): Rich, dessert-like flavor with full-body chill and heavy-lid vibes



It’s the perfect mix of flavor and fire—crafted to be shared or smoked solo from sun-up to lights-out.

Limited Collab with Haven – get it while it’s lit.

