Watermelon Martini Premium Flower brings that high-end focus with a wild Sativa twist. A zesty cross of Melon Runtz x Lemon Cherry Gelato, this premium flower drips with a vibrant aroma packed with bright terps like limonene and pinene. The savors run deep with those earthy, diesel notes that most consumers love. Get ready for a heady, uplifting high that’ll have you vibing all day long.

