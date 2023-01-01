Watermelon Mimosa Premium Flower is a Hybrid cultivar with a full melt body high. It has a sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of watermelon, lemon, and berries. The taste also reflects its aromatic qualities, with light notes of berry and citrus lingering on the tongue. While the flower structure is dense and supple, its terpenes and cannabinoids lend themselves to a relaxed headspace and increased sense of focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.