Watermelon Mimosa Top Shelf Flower is a Sativa cultivar with a full melt body high. It has a sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of watermelon, lemon, and berries. The taste also reflects its aromatic qualities, with light notes of berry and citrus lingering on the tongue. While the flower structure is dense and supple, its terpenes and cannabinoids lend themselves to a relaxed headspace and increased sense of focus.

