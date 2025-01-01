About this product
This sativa is like summer in every pull. Bursting with juicy watermelon, chilled mint, and a bright citrus kick, Watermelon Mojito delivers a crisp, uplifting hit that’s perfect for sunny days and good vibes. Paired with your CUREpen battery, this cart gives you smooth, consistent rips that taste as fresh as they feel.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
This sativa is like summer in every pull. Bursting with juicy watermelon, chilled mint, and a bright citrus kick, Watermelon Mojito delivers a crisp, uplifting hit that’s perfect for sunny days and good vibes. Paired with your CUREpen battery, this cart gives you smooth, consistent rips that taste as fresh as they feel.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item