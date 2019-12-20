West Coast Cure
Watermelon OG - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Watermelon OG is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that comes from unknown origins -- but don’t let the lack of pedigree fool you. This bud is a true champion! With an aromatic nose of skunk, fuel, and sweet fruits, the flavor is a hit of ripe watermelon with an earthy finish. Frosty, purple, and green, its perfectly cured flowers are saturated in relaxing trichomes. Strong and relaxing, the effects create a general sense of overall euphoria.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!