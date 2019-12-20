About this product

Watermelon OG is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that comes from unknown origins -- but don’t let the lack of pedigree fool you. This bud is a true champion! With an aromatic nose of skunk, fuel, and sweet fruits, the flavor is a hit of ripe watermelon with an earthy finish. Frosty, purple, and green, its perfectly cured flowers are saturated in relaxing trichomes. Strong and relaxing, the effects create a general sense of overall euphoria.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.