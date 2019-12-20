Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Watermelon OG - 3.5g CUREflower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Watermelon OG is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that comes from unknown origins -- but don’t let the lack of pedigree fool you. This bud is a true champion! With an aromatic nose of skunk, fuel, and sweet fruits, the flavor is a hit of ripe watermelon with an earthy finish. Frosty, purple, and green, its perfectly cured flowers are saturated in relaxing trichomes. Strong and relaxing, the effects create a general sense of overall euphoria.

* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

Watermelon effects

Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!