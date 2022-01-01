The Watermelon Sorbet CUREpen Cartridge contains a highly effective, high-terpene oil that's considered a Sativa leaning hybrid of Mango and Watermelon Zkittlez. A virtual vacation for the senses, the full gram cartridge provides a fruity aroma that merges tones of tart berries, grapes, and watermelon. With a slightly slow onset, the effects from the Watermelon Sorbet 510 Cartridge transports the tired body and worn psyche to a soothing place.