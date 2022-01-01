About this product
The Watermelon Sorbet CUREpen Cartridge contains a highly effective, high-terpene oil that's considered a Sativa leaning hybrid of Mango and Watermelon Zkittlez. A virtual vacation for the senses, the full gram cartridge provides a fruity aroma that merges tones of tart berries, grapes, and watermelon. With a slightly slow onset, the effects from the Watermelon Sorbet 510 Cartridge transports the tired body and worn psyche to a soothing place.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.