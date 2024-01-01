Watermelon Zkittlez Jeffrey Single - indulge in the delightful fusion of flavors. Crafted from our whole nug buds, these 1.2g joints boast a bouquet of sweet berries and tropical notes. Infused with potent THCa diamonds and enriched with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, each joint creates a relaxed vibe-shift. Subtle. Satisfying. Harmonious.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.