Watermelon Zkittlez Jeffrey Indica 5-pack - indulge in the delightful fusion of flavors. Crafted from our whole nug buds, these .65g mini joints boast a bouquet of sweet watermelon and berries with tropical notes. Infused with potent THCa diamonds and enriched with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, each mini joint creates a relaxed vibe-shift. Subtle. Satisfying. Harmonious.

