The Watermelon Zlushie Jefferey Single is a 1.2-gram powerhouse of a pre-roll, expertly crafted for those who crave quality. Rolled with WCC’s top-tier whole nug flower, this joint is supercharged with visible THCa diamonds, high-end kief, and subtly enhanced with all-natural terpenes. No trim, shake, or old flower here—just green, frosty goodness ground in-house in small batches for optimal freshness.

