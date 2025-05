The blueprint that set the standard — WCC OG.



Carrying the weight of West Coast Cure’s legacy, this OG was born from the heart of Cali cannabis culture. Expect bold, pine-forward flavor with earthy undertones and a crisp, clean finish. Smooth on the pull, commanding on the exhale—WCC OG delivers a potent, perfectly composed experience from start to finish.



For those who know the roots. For those who appreciate the craft. This is west coast heritage, refined.



